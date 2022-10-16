FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By B. Riley

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.55%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551,272 shares of company stock worth $4,123,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

