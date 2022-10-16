FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

