FY2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.