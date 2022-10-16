FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

