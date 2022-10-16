FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Lowered by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.31. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.