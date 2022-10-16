FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of TSM opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $260,402,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

