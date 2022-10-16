Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Galapagos traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 155,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

