Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

