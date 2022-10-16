Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.63.

Generac Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.