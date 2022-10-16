Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

