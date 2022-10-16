Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,411 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 1,259 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $677.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.