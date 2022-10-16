Gouws Capital LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 143,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

