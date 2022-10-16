Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

