Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,012,405.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,470 shares of company stock valued at $498,393 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $1,103,220. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

