Guggenheim Trims AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Target Price to $152.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.67.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AN opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,571 shares of company stock worth $122,846,554 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
