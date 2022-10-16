Guggenheim Trims AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Target Price to $152.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,571 shares of company stock worth $122,846,554 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

