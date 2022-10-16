Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Critical Comparison

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precision Optics and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.09 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -32.33 Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 268.76 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

