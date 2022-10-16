Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

