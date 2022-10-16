Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.79. Credit Suisse Group now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Hayward shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 10,265 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Hayward by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

