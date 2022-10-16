HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 968 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

