Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

