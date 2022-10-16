Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.49

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.49 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.41). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 276,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £160.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

