Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.49

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.49 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.41). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 276,152 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £160.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.