Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 23,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,199,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

