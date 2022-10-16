Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

HBAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

