Huobi BTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $109,096.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $745.68 million and approximately $109,096.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $19,134.88 or 0.99929398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

