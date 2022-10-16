Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

