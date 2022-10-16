Imperial Capital Lowers VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to In-Line

Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
VOXX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
VOXX International Trading Down 11.1 %
VOXX stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VOXX International has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
