Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$80.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.69.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$40.96 and a 1-year high of C$72.96.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 11.1999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

