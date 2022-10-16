Inari Medical, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Inari Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Inari Medical Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NARI opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,426. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

