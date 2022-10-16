ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $8.92 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

