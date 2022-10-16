Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie acquired 15 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($21.41) per share, with a total value of £265.80 ($321.17).

Greggs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,816 ($21.94) on Friday. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,905.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,049.40.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Greggs

Several research firms recently commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

