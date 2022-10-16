Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,135,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,727,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,088,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,200 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.