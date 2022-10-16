Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Buys £8,049.60 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Nitil Patel purchased 15,480 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,049.60 ($9,726.44).

Intercede Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IGP opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Friday. Intercede Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5,600.00.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

