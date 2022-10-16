Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Buys £8,049.60 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Nitil Patel purchased 15,480 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,049.60 ($9,726.44).
Intercede Group Price Performance
Shares of LON IGP opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Friday. Intercede Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5,600.00.
Intercede Group Company Profile
