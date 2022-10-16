International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,351 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 211% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,550 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,114,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 208.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 71,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.41 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

