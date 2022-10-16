Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISRG opened at $183.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,278,000 after acquiring an additional 184,718 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 269,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

