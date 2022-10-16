Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSMS opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $26.29.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.