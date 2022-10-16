Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

