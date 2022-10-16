Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

