Investors Buy High Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Put Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 47,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 32,878 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.3 %

RCL opened at $44.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

