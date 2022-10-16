Investors Purchase High Volume of BriaCell Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 1,317 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 255,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $6.61 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

