IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $210.15 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, IOST has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $210.15 million and $4.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.84 or 0.27385254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.