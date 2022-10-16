iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 78,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

