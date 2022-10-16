iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

STAR stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. iStar has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $750.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,043,000 after buying an additional 154,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iStar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,695,000 after buying an additional 269,728 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 132,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth $22,543,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

