J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,449 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

