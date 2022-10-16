Janus Henderson Group plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 89,730 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

