JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 19th (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 19th. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

JCSE opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. JE Cleantech has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

