Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of CG opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

