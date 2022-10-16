Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $61.08 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $2,412,000. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

