Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

