Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

