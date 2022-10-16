Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical research company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

