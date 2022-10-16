Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pharos Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pharos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pharos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.